Cosgrove's take: George MacIntyre

The Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy standout is already rated as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 45 player overall in the class, but I'm choosing him because I believe he is one of a few candidates that could push Bryce Underwood for the top spot at the position. MacIntyre is extremely talented and just seems like a future star in the making. He is one of those recruits that you like more and more each time you watch the tape and he just seems like one of those guys who was born to play the position. MacIntyre has an incredible amount of upside, and with recent offers coming from LSU, Alabama, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Penn State and Georgia his recruitment is beginning to reflect the player I believe he can be. Also, look for Vanderbilt to potentially compete with college football's blueblood programs for MacIntyre, as his grandfather was once the Commodores' head coach.

Friedman's take: Malik Washington

He's already ranked inside the Rivals250, but Washington has yet to really enter the national consciousness. Currently No. 125 in the Rivals250, Washington is expected to participate in a variety of camps and throw for a number of coaches this spring and summer. We already have a pretty high opinion of Washington's game, but he's primed for a big move up the rankings if he continues to impress at the offseason camps and workouts. He brings all the measurables that college coaches are searching for, so offers could come quickly once coaches and scouts get a chance to see him up close.

Gorney's take: Husan Longstreet

After seeing Longstreet at the Rivals Camp in Southern California over the weekend an argument could be made that he could easily move up 10 spots in the pro-style quarterback rankings without much thought. When I saw Longstreet play this past season while he was at Inglewood, Calif., he was impressive but had happy feet sometimes and I thought a low four-star ranking was appropriate. But just in the last few months it has become evident that he's developed physically and looks like a million bucks and has tightened up some of his mechanics. If that progression continues, then there's no telling where the new Corona (Calif.) Centennial QB could wind up in the position rankings. But, for now, it looks like he's moving up in a big way.

Harris' take: Kelden Ryan

Ryan popped onto the recruiting radar early on as a freshman quarterback starting at the Texas 6A level in 2021. And although the traits, offseason outings and athletic ability made Ryan a big early name to watch, he hadn’t quite excelled during the fall seasons with limited playmakers around him. Now, Ryan is at a new high school that should have the weapons to help him succeed, and his early offseason showings in 2023 have given him a major step forward as a signal-caller. Depending on how Ryan progresses this off-season, along with his production as a junior, he could end up making a claim for the top quarterback in Texas for a 2025 class that is still wide open at the position.

