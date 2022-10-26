Cosgrove's take: Who is No. 1 in Illinois?

Charles Jagusah (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

The state of Illinois is really strong at the top, and as things stand today the top five almost seem interchangeable. Current No. 1 Charles Jagusah may have the highest ceiling of the entire group, but at the same time he has some developing to do before he reaches his max potential. Miles McVay comes in at No. 2, and he has played incredibly well against some stiff competition this season and may be more college-ready than Jagusah right now. No. 3 prospect Malik Elzy has been nothing short of dominant while leading his Simeon team to an undefeated regular season, and he has also made his case for being the top player in the state. While it is hard to get a read on No. 4 Kaden Feagin he is a physical and athletic specimen who has likely done enough to stay in the top five. Then you have Wisconsin commit Chris Terek at No. 5, and he may be the most polished of the state's top offensive lineman. The one player outside of the top five who could see a big rankings leap and potentially crack the top group is Illinois linebacker commit Antwon Hayden, who has shown that he can play and dominate against some of the best talent in the nation. There are going to be some tough decisions come the next rankings update, and as things stand today Illinois' No. 1 spot is truly up for grabs.

*****

Friedman's take: Who deserves the top spot in North Carolina?

Jamaal Jarrett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It's going to be very difficult to decide whether Jamaal Jarrett should stay No. 1 in the state of North Carolina when Daevin Hobbs could be charging up the rankings in the coming update. Jarrett has been committed to Georgia for some time and the mammoth defensive tackle has had a dominant senior season. He looks like a great fit in that Georgia defense but Hobbs – who is also considering the national champ – brings a lot of traits to the table that could make him a more valuable defensive lineman. His versatility is exceptional, and he's able to impact the game in a variety of ways across the defensive front.

*****

Gorney's take: Which five-star QB is tops in California?

Malachi Nelson (KiddRyno/Rivals.com)

This has been a rankings debate and argument not only among the analyst team but also among many people across Southern California. One contingent loves the upside of Malachi Nelson, especially in Lincoln Riley's offense at USC, and others just see Nico Iamaleava having superstar potential, especially at Tennessee under coach Josh Heupel. Iamaleava holds the edge right now as the No. 1 player in the state and he's having a phenomenal senior season, but so is Nelson. So, that's going to be a lengthy discussion in the next round of rankings heading into the all-star events.

*****

Harris' take: Who gets bragging rights in Texas?

TJ Shanahan Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The race has always been crowded at the top for the No. 1 player in Texas, and that conversation will only get tougher in future rankings discussions. TJ Shanahan Jr. currently holds the top spot, but it’s becoming more apparent that Anthony Hill or David Hicks Jr. could unseat the physical Central Texas offensive lineman. Additional prospects that will be factored into the conversation are Javien Toviano and Jackson Arnold, who are both having really strong senior campaigns. It could come down to how each perform in the postseason All-American events, but as of now it’s one of the tighter races in the country.

*****

Wright's take: Who deserves to be No. 1 in Georgia?

Caleb Downs