CaliforniaPreps - Ranking the Contenders: Jamier Johnson

Jamier Johnson released a top seven in mid-April comprised of Nebraska, USC, Ohio State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon and Texas.

Since that time the four-star cornerback has remained largely silent about where his recruitment stands other than to say he would be making his commitment on July 3.

The Pasadena (Calif.) Muir prospect has not given away many hints on where things stand but after talking to numerous sources close to his recruitment it sounds as if USC is not recruiting him much, that Oregon has some other priorities at the position and the Big Ten longshots of Ohio State and Nebraska are out.

In the last few days, his recruitment has taken a much clearer picture with three schools in particular making the biggest moves but there is still an incredible amount of uncertainty about where the four-star cornerback will end up.

Even sources closest to his recruitment are not entirely sure which program he’s going to pick so three programs are watching closely as he inches closer to his decision on Friday.

Below, we do our best to rank the contenders in his recruitment leading up to his decision day.