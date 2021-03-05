CaliforniaPreps - Ranking the Contenders: Four-star LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

*****

1. NOTRE DAME

Ever since Tuihalamaka de-committed from USC, the Irish have made a serious push in his recruitment and could not be considered the team to beat. A recent Zoom call with coach Brian Kelly left a major impression. His relationship with new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman continues to get better and better. And the academics at Notre Dame is a massive selling point to Tuihalamaka and his family. There have been plans to visit South Bend as soon as possible, and that could only further the four-star’s interest in the school.

2. STANFORD

Academics are going to play a major role in Tuihalamaka’s decision, and a good sign for Stanford is that the four-star has started the admissions process there. That's a big sign that he is very serious about the Cardinal as well. On a Zoom call with Kelly, the Notre Dame coach told Tuihalamaka that Stanford is five hours away from home by car and Notre Dame is five hours away by plane, and so mode of transportation is the only difference. That could be compelling, but knowing Stanford is a car ride away could be a big deal.

3. TEXAS

Texas is one of those schools that has always intrigued Tuihalamaka, but he was hesitant to get too excited since former coach Tom Herman never really revved up the program or recruited the four-star linebacker. That has completely changed with first-year coach Steve Sarkisian in place, and it cannot be discounted that Gardena (Calif.) Serra QB Maalik Murphy is committed to the Longhorns. Tuihalamaka and Murphy have known each other from youth ball and they play on the same 7-on-7 team. That could be big, especially if Tuihalamaka can get to Austin soon.

4. ARIZONA STATE

There are a lot of connections between Tuihalamaka and the Arizona State program that should be considered - and why the Sun Devils could have a sneaky good chance to land him. Tuihalamaka and new commit Larry Turner-Gooden have known each other for years and they also played together in youth football. Then there is the factor of new Arizona State assistant coach Chris Claiborne, who has known the Tuihalamaka family for years, so that bond cannot go unnoticed. Academics are not up to the Notre Dame or Stanford standard, but what other schools really are? That will be something for Tuihalamaka to consider.

5. OREGON