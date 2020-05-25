News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 14:07:04 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Chayden Peery breaks down ACC pledge

Chayden Peery
Chayden Peery
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Chayden Peery committed to Georgia Tech on Monday without ever visiting the campus but the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon quarterback has plenty of reasons to be confident in his choice.“It was ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}