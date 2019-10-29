News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 10:54:19 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Bryce Young continues to shine on biggest stage

Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

BELLFLOWER, Calif. - Bryce Young was all smiles - again - on Friday night.The top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class had just orchestrated another Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei win, thi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}