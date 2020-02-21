News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 12:32:51 -0600') }} football Edit

QB A.J. Duffy sees recruitment take off

A.J. Duffy
A.J. Duffy
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A.J. Duffy had a huge sophomore season and he’s seen his recruitment take off with 20 offers already.Even he cannot believe his good fortune.“It’s just been crazy,” Duffy said at ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}