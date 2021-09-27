Prospects talk about how NIL rules have affected recruiting

How much has NIL changed the recruiting process?

Elijah Perkins

"It’s humongous and it means there’s going to be way more competition in college. You already see that. It’s really impacting those guys that are trying to go to the G League or overseas. I think it’s really bringing that boom back to college basketball.” - 2024 prospect Elijah Perkins “The biggest change is that it can be helpful for families that are not as fortunate. Any money a college player can make can help, you know?” - 2024 guard Jaiden Glover “It’s big because it keeps kids considering college. It lets the colleges offer some of what the pro route offers. It helps them help support their families and stuff.” - National 2024 prospect Jahki Howard “Not really at all. I look at it, like, if it comes it comes. I’m not really worried about it all.” - Five-star guard Isaiah Collier

How much time do coaches spend talking about NIL issues, and which coaches talk about it most?

Kanaan Carlyle (Rivals.com)

“Miami brings it up. They’re the only ones that talk about it a lot. They think I could make a lot of money there.” - Five-star guard Kanaan Carlyle “It comes up some and they all find a way to mention it, but they don’t sit sound and talk about it all the time. Purdue has probably talked about it with me the most.” - Four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn “They talk to me about how they can develop us as a brand and promote us. They talk about how their players are treated on campus and how much their names get out. Stanford talks about that. They tell me about how huge Stanford basketball is there and the opportunities I’d have.” - Four-star forward Cade Phillips “They haven’t talked to me about it much yet because I’m new to all this and still so young. But I’m sure they will.” - 2024 national recruit Elliot Cadeau “They talk about it a little, but not really. I guess it’s because I’m not really concerned about all that yet.” - Five-star Justin Edwards



How important are NIL issues to your college decision?

Jahki Howard (Rivals.com)