MESA, Ariz. – Relationships are in. Facilities are out.

When it comes to what’s important to recruits – at least the ones talking about it at the OT7 regional near Phoenix last weekend – human connection, relationships with the coaches and the people around the program, and how they interact with the players already on the team are what it’s all about for them.

Facilities are nice. The glitz and glamor are welcome. But everybody has those now, so it’s less vital to spend too much time on that when taking a visit.

*****

MORE FROM OT7 PHOENIX REGIONAL: Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney hands out awards from the OT7 regional | Wide receivers shine

*****

“First off, facilities don’t really matter to me,” three-star cornerback Miles Lockhart said. “Everybody is going to have nice facilities. If you’re a Power Five school, you’re going to have nice facilities.

“I really like connecting with people. I look at the people and how they treat me and my family, especially my family. That’s the nearest thing to my heart. How they treat my family is how they’re going to treat me. If they treat them well, they’ll treat me well and the players there well. I look at how they treat their players and how I fit in the system.”

Fit is important to players these days. How they jell in the scheme, with the players already on the team, with the players in the recruiting class, with the head coach and especially with their position coach.

Weight rooms are weight rooms, and some are nicer than others. Facilities are facilities, some with cold tubs, some with great views, some with whatever.

But if a recruit is not vibing with the situation there – the feel of a campus, a coach, the players in the locker room – then the Taj Mahal of facilities won’t matter to most of them.