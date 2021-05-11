 CaliforniaPreps - Prospect Survey: Which programs finished second?
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 07:50:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Prospect Survey: Which programs finished second?

Bryce McGowens
Bryce McGowens (https://basketball.rivals.com)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- All but three participants in the Iverson All-Star Classic arrived in Memphis last weekend having already signed a National Letter of Intent with a college program. Most recruiting battles are heavily contested, however, so Rivals.com decided to ask a handful of in-demand prospects which school finished second in their respective recruitments.

Their responses can be found below.

Signed with: UCLA

Runners-up: Michigan and Arizona

Why: Juwan Howard is a world-class guy, man. He still keeps in contact with me, to be honest. He checks in to make sure I’m doing all right and has a relationship with my family. He’s the coolest guy ever. With Arizona, I really liked the history and loved my visit. I loved Sean Miller when he was there and really thought about Arizona.”

Signed with: Nebraska

Runner-up: Georgia

Why: “Really, it was because the relationship with me and Tom Crean is so strong. It was hard to say no. Before I committed the first time -- to FSU -- it was either Georgia or FSU. I really just love how he is off the court and on the court and the resume he has with NBA players.”

Signed with: Gonzaga

Runners-up: Creighton and North Carolina

Why: “I really can’t pick just one, so I’ll give you the two. I really liked both of them and I liked Kentucky, too. They were kind of in a little group.”

Signed with: Duke

Runner-up: Gonzaga

Why: “(It) was a four-way tie. I’m not even kidding. Duke didn’t separate themselves until late. But, if it wasn’t Duke, it would have been Gonzaga. I didn’t choose Gonzaga because Duke was, by far the best option, but I think it would have been Gonzaga if not.”

Signed with: Alabama

Runners-up: Auburn and LSU

Why: “I liked both of them a lot. They seemed like places with good playstyle. I felt like I could have gone to either and had fun.”

Signed with: Syracuse

Runner-up: Maryland

Why: “I really liked the relationship I had with Maryland. Them being the hometown team and staying in constant contact helped them. Syracuse was just too hard to pass up.”

Signed with: Florida State

Runner-up: Michigan

Why: “Juwan Howard is really cool. I really liked his whole pitch and how he communicated.”

