Prospect Survey: The biggest red flags in recruiting

Recruiting media spends plenty of time focusing on why top prospects pick certain schools, but why they eliminate others is possibly more intriguing. Today, Rivals.com dives into the world of rescuing red flags by asking seven in-demand prospects about recruiting process deal-breakers. Their responses can be found below.

The red flag: Inconsistency Why: “They reach out and then they let two or three weeks go by without saying anything. Then, out of nowhere, they hit you up and try to get back in after you have a good game. I notice that stuff. It’s a turnoff. Or when [a school] brings you in on an unofficial but you see them bringing other guys in on officials. That stuff.”

The red flag: Lazy texting Why: “I’m not gonna lie, when a coach texts you the same little picture every day, that gets annoying. They will just keep sending the same little picture that says they are the best in some single area every single day.”

The red flag: Pushing party culture Why: “I’m not really into the parties and that scene, so when they use that and try to show me that I don’t connect with it. I’m hopefully just trying to be there one year anyway and then get to the NBA. I don't care about the parties.”

The red flag: Bad weather Why: “I know it sounds weird, but I’m serious. If it’s cold, I’m out. We pay attention to that kind of stuff. If you like warm weather and the place is cold, it can be a red flag.”

The red flag: Poor official visit hospitality Why: I was on one visit and there wasn’t a single snack in the hotel room. There wasn’t even a single drink. There was one bag of Doritos. I was like, “Mom, what is this?” If a place can’t treat you right on a visit they can’t treat you right when you’re going there.”

The red flag: Lack of desired major Why: You probably haven't heard this one yet, but I’m going to be a lawyer. If a place doesn’t have a top law program or no law programs at all, I’m not going. The school I go to, I want to stay at for law school too. It has to have one.

