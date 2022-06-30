Prospect react to news that USC, UCLA may leave Pac-12

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Thursday morning here at the Elite 11, news broke that USC and UCLA were reportedly leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten.

Five-star quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson had just a few minutes to consider another massive college football realignment - with this one directly affecting him - before reporters asked for his thoughts.

“I just heard about this like 15 minutes ago,” Nelson said. “Better competition, all for it. They always try to get on us for being in the Pac-12. We’ll see.

“Definitely something we’re interested in. You’ll see this year, we’re on the upswing and I’m going to come in after Caleb (Williams) and bring this class in and we’re going to keep this thing going and it will be really, really exciting to compete at a high level.”

USC vs. Ohio State has a certain ring to it. The Trojans or the Bruins going to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa or Nebraska in the throes of winter might not be as appealing. Especially since it was 80 and sunny minutes from the beach here Thursday morning.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News first reported the USC/UCLA news on Thursday, but also said that it’s not yet a finished product as those two teams would join the Big Ten in 2024. However, many other outlets reported that Big Ten honchos had already met about the proposal and that the conference could be ready to announce shortly.

There could be some disintegrating rivalries in the Pac-12, but it did not seem to negatively affect any of the commits for either the Trojans or the Bruins.

A Saturday night game in The Big House? Playing in a whiteout at Penn State? Battling the Buckeyes for conference supremacy?

It might be worth a cross-country flight rather than a Southwest Wanna Get Away hopper to Tucson, Corvallis - or dare we say - Pullman.