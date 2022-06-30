Prospect react to news that USC, UCLA may leave Pac-12
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Thursday morning here at the Elite 11, news broke that USC and UCLA were reportedly leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten.
Five-star quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson had just a few minutes to consider another massive college football realignment - with this one directly affecting him - before reporters asked for his thoughts.
“I just heard about this like 15 minutes ago,” Nelson said. “Better competition, all for it. They always try to get on us for being in the Pac-12. We’ll see.
“Definitely something we’re interested in. You’ll see this year, we’re on the upswing and I’m going to come in after Caleb (Williams) and bring this class in and we’re going to keep this thing going and it will be really, really exciting to compete at a high level.”
USC vs. Ohio State has a certain ring to it. The Trojans or the Bruins going to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa or Nebraska in the throes of winter might not be as appealing. Especially since it was 80 and sunny minutes from the beach here Thursday morning.
Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News first reported the USC/UCLA news on Thursday, but also said that it’s not yet a finished product as those two teams would join the Big Ten in 2024. However, many other outlets reported that Big Ten honchos had already met about the proposal and that the conference could be ready to announce shortly.
There could be some disintegrating rivalries in the Pac-12, but it did not seem to negatively affect any of the commits for either the Trojans or the Bruins.
A Saturday night game in The Big House? Playing in a whiteout at Penn State? Battling the Buckeyes for conference supremacy?
It might be worth a cross-country flight rather than a Southwest Wanna Get Away hopper to Tucson, Corvallis - or dare we say - Pullman.
“I’m very excited,” four-star USC running back commit A’Marion Peterson said. “Should’ve been done a long time ago.”
USC lineman pledge Amos Talalele said: “A big change for sure, but I’m ready to do war against any team with USC, and committed fully.”
That was the prevailing thought from other players as well. USC pledge Grant Buckey said it didn’t matter to him who USC played “regardless of the division or whatever.”
Four-star defensive back and recent USC pledge Christian Pierce puts his trust in Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, who absolutely had a clearer path to the College Football Playoff in the Pac-12, but TV money could get coaches paid even bigger bucks down the road.
“I was very surprised, but I am not worried at all,” Pierce said. “Coach Riley knows what he’s doing. This is a great first step to the ultimate goal - a national championship.”
Moves this severe could have incredible recruiting ramifications across the Pac-12. There are so many top players especially from Southern California that were open to playing at Oregon or Washington or even Utah and Colorado with the idea they’d be able to return home most years to play in the Coliseum or Rose Bowl.
If they didn’t choose USC or UCLA but stayed in the Pac-12 they’d be able to see family and friends at their games. That seems like a dying idea if USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten.
No one knows what’s going to happen as conference realignment happens. USC and UCLA in the Big Ten. Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC. No one knows what’s next.
One thing Nelson does know, though: It intrigues him.
“Good football out there, and can’t say you’re not excited for that,” Nelson said.