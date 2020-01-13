CaliforniaPreps
Gift A Subscription!
Join the team!
Subscribe
Gift A Subscription!
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 19:43:19 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Polynesian Bowl: Justin Flowe
David Berry and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com Video
Rivals.com interview with Oregon Ducks commit
Justin Flowe
at the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}