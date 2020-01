Highlights from day two of practices at the Polynesian Bowl. Skill one-on-ones from Team Makai.

Prospects featured:

Lavon Bunkley-Shelton (Arizona State commit)

Bijan Robinson (Texas commit)

Joe Royer (Ohio State commit)

Mark Redman (Washington commit)

Chris Tyree (Notre Dame commit)

Kris Hutson (Oregon commit)

Kilohana Haasenritter (Hawai'i commit)

Alaka'i Gilman (Stanford commit)