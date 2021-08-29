 CaliforniaPreps - Pac-12 Week: Top NFL Draft prospects
Pac-12 Week: Top NFL Draft prospects

Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here are the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects for the conference led by a first-round quarterback.


*****

*****

1. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon 

Thibodeaux will be in the conversation for the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s the most coveted edge rusher out there.

*****

2. LB Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson can play end or linebacker and is a potential first-round hybrid.

*****  

3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC

I like Slovis better than most and think he has first-round potential with a big year.

*****  

4. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie doesn’t get enough attention as a shut down cornerback.

*****  

5. LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington 

The leader of a very good defense, Ulofoshio is one of the top playmakers at linebacker in the country.

*****  

6. OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Kirkland is rising on many boards for his physical dominance and frame.

*****  

7. CB Mykael Wright, Oregon

Wright has length and tremendous instincts to play the ball in the air.

*****  

8. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

Daniels is likely in the Kellen Mond-range as a mid-round prospect.

*****  

9. WR Drake London, USC

London is higher on many boards but to me he’s Nico Collins right now and not Mike Evans.

*****  

10. DT Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

The best defensive tackle in the country? Lole could be.


