 CaliforniaPreps - Pac-12 Week: Five players in need of bounceback seasons
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 10:46:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 Week: Five players in need of bounceback seasons

CJ Verdell
CJ Verdell (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at five players who need bounceback seasons.

*****

*****


1. RB CJ Verdell, Oregon  

I could have gone Justin Flowe here as the linebacker returns from injury, but Verdell came off two 1,000-yard seasons and fell to just 4.4 yards per carry last season. He was also targeted a bit less in the passing game, but he should have a huge season.

*****

2. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA   

Charbonnet went from 726 yards as a true freshman at Michigan to falling out of favor and running for just 124 yards last season. He will be back with a vengeance this year.

*****

3. LB Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson moved from end to linebacker last year and had an average season, but he will be fully adjusted now.

*****

4. TE Brant Kuithe, Utah  

Kuithe saw his average yards per catch drop below 10 yards for the first time, and was held out of the end zone. That will change.

*****

5. DE Ryan Bowman, Washington  

Bowman barely played last year after seasons of being a key disrupter in the offensive backfield.

