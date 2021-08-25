Pac-12 Week: Five players in need of bounceback seasons
It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at five players who need bounceback seasons.
*****
*****
1. RB CJ Verdell, Oregon
I could have gone Justin Flowe here as the linebacker returns from injury, but Verdell came off two 1,000-yard seasons and fell to just 4.4 yards per carry last season. He was also targeted a bit less in the passing game, but he should have a huge season.
*****
2. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Charbonnet went from 726 yards as a true freshman at Michigan to falling out of favor and running for just 124 yards last season. He will be back with a vengeance this year.
*****
3. LB Drake Jackson, USC
Jackson moved from end to linebacker last year and had an average season, but he will be fully adjusted now.
*****
4. TE Brant Kuithe, Utah
Kuithe saw his average yards per catch drop below 10 yards for the first time, and was held out of the end zone. That will change.
*****
5. DE Ryan Bowman, Washington
Bowman barely played last year after seasons of being a key disrupter in the offensive backfield.