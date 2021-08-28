 CaliforniaPreps - Pac-12 Week: Five impact newcomers from the transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 08:15:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 Week: Five impact newcomers from the transfer portal

T.J. Pledger
T.J. Pledger (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here’s a look at the top five transfers headed into the conference from the transfer portal.


1. DT Jay Toia, UCLA

The former USC interior lineman is a massive get for UCLA based on early returns. Toia will impact very early for the Bruins.

2. RB T.J. Pledger, Utah

The former Oklahoma back was a big-time recruit and fills a need for Utah with a lot of potential.

3. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

After a promising freshman season at Michigan, Charbonnet fell out of favor for some reason but he will put up numbers at UCLA.

4. WR Tahj Washington, USC

Washington can stretch the field and is tough to cover so he gives USC another weapon as we saw in his time at Memphis.

5. RB Keaontay Ingram, USC

The former Texas running back adds excellent depth to a position that has lacked a star in recent years.

{{ article.author_name }}