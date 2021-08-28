Pac-12 Week: Five impact newcomers from the transfer portal

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here’s a look at the top five transfers headed into the conference from the transfer portal.



1. DT Jay Toia, UCLA

The former USC interior lineman is a massive get for UCLA based on early returns. Toia will impact very early for the Bruins.

*****

2. RB T.J. Pledger, Utah

The former Oklahoma back was a big-time recruit and fills a need for Utah with a lot of potential.

*****

3. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

After a promising freshman season at Michigan, Charbonnet fell out of favor for some reason but he will put up numbers at UCLA.

*****

4. WR Tahj Washington, USC

Washington can stretch the field and is tough to cover so he gives USC another weapon as we saw in his time at Memphis.

*****

5. RB Keaontay Ingram, USC