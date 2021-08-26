Pac-12 Week: Five freshmen to watch

1. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Franklin is skinny, but he’s tall and rangy and can adjust to any thrown ball. He’s going to be in the mix early and put up some numbers.

*****

2. DE Korey Foreman, USC

Foreman didn’t get to play spring ball and has been battling injuries, but there is no way he doesn’t see the field and no way he doesn’t have an impact.

*****

3. QB Sam Huard, Washington

Huard wasn’t named the starter, but the five-star quarterback could still have the biggest impact of any true freshman on the roster. He will see time.

*****

4. TE Jermaine Terry, Cal

Terry isn’t at a position of need for Cal as the Golden Bears have plenty of veterans, but he’s a talented enough blocker and receiver and big enough to move up the depth chart as the season moves on.

*****

5. LB Ethan Calvert, Utah