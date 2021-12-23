Pac-12 Spotlight: Reviewing the conference's 2021 season

The college football regular season and conference championships are in the books. What happened that we expected? Didn’t expect? Here’s a wrap up of the Pac-12's season.

EXPECTED

Kayvon Thibodeaux dominates - I picked him as my preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the conference and he lived up to the billing, dominating opposing offenses despite being double-teamed on nearly every single play. The first-team All-American was a terror for anyone who went against him. UCLA breaks through - I was one of the few people who saw UCLA coming on strong this season, picking the Bruins to finish 8-4 behind an improved rushing attack, and they did just that. Zach Charbonnet ended up being one of the best transfers in the country, leading a strong rushing attack that had the Bruins competing in every game. Were it not for an unfortunately timed injury to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the Oregon game, they easily could have won that one as well. Utah is strong once again - I had the Utes finishing 9-3 in the South behind a strong defense led by Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, and that's what happened. Lloyd was one of the best linebackers in the country all season, and Utah's rushing attack really got going during the second half of the season.

*****

UNEXPECTED

Kedon Slovis (USA Today Sports Images)

Arizona and Colorado struggle - Jedd Fisch undertook one of the biggest rebuilds in the country, and it's going to be a while before the Wildcats are ready to compete again in the division. It's the same story in Boulder, where the Buffaloes have very little talent and are struggling to keep up with the rest of the conference. But I certainly didn’t expect either program to be so bad. Kedon Slovis falls off - Slovis had been really strong during both of his freshman and sophomore campaigns, and a lot of people (myself included) expected him to take the next step forward as a junior and potentially be in the mix for the Heisman trophy. That did not happen. Even before he was injured, all of his numbers had regressed and now he's heading to Pittsburgh to take over for Kenny Pickett. Oregon State and Washington State near the top of the North - Like most people, I picked the Beavers and the Cougars to finish fifth and sixth respectively in the North but both teams put in really strong performances as they finished second and third. Oregon State really has something with Jonathan Smith at the helm, and after the whole Nick Rolovich fiasco, Washington State rallied around interim-turned-permanent head coach Jake Dickert to be still in it for the North crown in the last week of the season.

*****

AWARDS

Kyle Wittingham (USA Today Sports Images)