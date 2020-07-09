CaliforniaPreps - Pac-12 Spotlight: Five teams with work to do before NSD

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils finished a respectable fourth in the Pac-12 team rankings for the 2020 class with eight four-star prospects, as numerous top players bought into the vision of coach Herm Edwards and his outstanding staff. While Arizona State is not off to a bad start in 2021 with eight total pledges, there is a lot of room for this recruiting class to get better, move up the conference rankings and land some major four-star recruits. All eight ASU pledges are three-stars, but there is still a lot of room to build this class and many top targets remaining on the board, including four-star defensive back Ceyair Wright from Los Angeles Loyola, four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne from Belleville, Mich., who might be a long shot at this point, and three-star receiver Tommi Hill out of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater. Edwards and his staff can recruit well, and this class should be just fine. ARIZONA STATE COMMITMENT LIST

COLORADO

Cameron Friel (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The commitment of four-star tight end Erik Olsen from Littleton (Colo.) Heritage over UCLA and others was a big victory for first-year coach Karl Dorrell and his staff, but there is a lot more work to be done. The Buffaloes currently rank No. 10 in the conference recruiting rankings, but some sparks could be coming to really get things going in Boulder. Three-star offensive lineman Austin Barry is supposed to commit this month but it seems like Arizona State and UCLA are looking the strongest right now. Another longer shot might be three-star defensive end Kaleb Elarms-Orr out of Hayward (Calif.) Moreau Catholic, who reportedly has Cal really high on the list. One to watch is three-star QB and UNLV commit Cameron Friel, who was recently offered by Colorado. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Kailua, Hawaii, standout flipped at some point. COLORADO COMMITMENT LIST

OREGON STATE

Damir Collins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Beavers landed a big-time commitment in three-star RB Damir Collins recently and he should be a perfect fit in coach Jonathan Smith’s offense. Also, quarterback pledge Sam Vidlak could be in for a rankings boost with a strong senior season. That is some of the good news. But Oregon State has only five commitments and is the lowest-ranked team in the Pac-12 at this point, not exactly a conference dominating the national team rankings. There are a lot of targets remaining, though, as three-star OL Isaia Glass from Queen Creek, Ariz., three-star DB Al Ashford from Colorado and Culver City, Calif., WR Emari Pait are some top targets. Smith is doing a strong job in Corvallis, but he needs some more traction with this recruiting class. OREGON STATE COMMITMENT LIST

STANFORD

Ari Patu (Rivals.com)

UTAH

Ethan Calvert (Rivals.com)