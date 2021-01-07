Pac-12 program impresses WR Jadyn Marshall
Jadyn Marshall has almost a dozen offers already and many others showing interest but there’s one team showing the most involvement so far in his recruitment.“I’d probably say USC right now,” Marsh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news