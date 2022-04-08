Pac-12 focus to recruiting for ATH Vincent Holmes
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Some schools have talked to Vincent Holmes about playing safety, others receiver but mainly the message was to just come in and then the coaches will figure it out.“I really d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news