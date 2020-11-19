CaliforniaPreps - Pac-12 Early Signing Period: Ducks, Cardinal lead the pack

With the Early Signing Period coming to a close this week, most commitments have put pen to paper and made things official. It’s also a perfect time to evaluate the week that was with a conference-by-conference look at the work being done on the trail. Up next is the Pac-12.

TOP CLASS - Oregon

The Ducks' class is built on a foundation created by five-star Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-11, five-star center from Northern California. There's some buzz that Bittle could arrive on campus as an early enrollee next month, but nothing on that front has been confirmed just yet. Four-star center Franck Kepnang was a nice surprise for Oregon, as his recruitment seemed contested right until the moment he announced. Bittle and Kepnang should combine to make an early impact on the Oregon frontcourt and have skillsets that complement each other relatively well. The Ducks also signed Rivals150 wing Johnathan Lawson.

SECOND-BEST CLASS: Stanford

TOP-RANKED SIGNEE: Harrison Ingram

Harrison Ingram (https://rivals.com)

Ingram, who signed with Stanford during the early period, is a point forward with impressive ball-handling skills. And while he’s not a freak athlete by any stretch, his passing and rebounding ability allow him to impact the game in a number of different ways. He boasts solid length for a wing and plays tenacious defense. Ingram makes good decisions with the basketball and rarely turns it over. Stanford is getting as steady a player as there is in the class.

SURPRISING CLASS: Arizona