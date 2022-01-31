Oregon gets re-commitment from four-star Jahlil Florence
THE SITUATIONJahlil Florence was committed to Oregon earlier in the recruiting process but when there was a coaching change in Eugene, the four-star cornerback from San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln start...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news