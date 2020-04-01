News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 10:25:03 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Ross Maseuli lands two more major offers

Ross Maseuli
Ross Maseuli
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Ross Maseuli cannot take visits and that is frustrating but recruiting has not slowed down at all as two of his biggest offers just came in the last few days.Alabama and Miami are the two newest of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}