OL Mason Murphy has some early Pac-12 standouts
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Mason Murphy has eight offers but at the Under Armour Camp on Sunday he said three Pac-12 schools are looking best at this point.“I had a pretty long conversation about USC ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news