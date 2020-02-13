News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 11:29:37 -0600') }} football Edit

OL Kenji Swanson lands first offer - and it's a big one

Kenji Swanson
Kenji Swanson
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

USC had an elite junior day right before National Signing Day and a lot of top prospects made their way to campus.One of them was massive 2022 offensive lineman Kenji Swanson and the Chatsworth (Ca...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}