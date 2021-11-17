OL Earnest Greene back from Ohio State, plans big SEC trip
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - Earnest Greene wants to play offensive tackle, feels he has the athletic ability to play that position and sees it as somewhat of a slight to be ranked as an offensive guard.Wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news