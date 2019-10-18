News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 10:27:47 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Anthony Rosas back from impressive ASU visit

Anthony Rosas
Anthony Rosas
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

When Anthony Rosas visited Arizona State last weekend for the Washington State game, he didn’t have an offer.But the 2021 offensive lineman from Baldwin Park (Calif.) Sierra Vista still loved his t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}