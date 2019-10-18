OL Anthony Rosas back from impressive ASU visit
When Anthony Rosas visited Arizona State last weekend for the Washington State game, he didn’t have an offer.But the 2021 offensive lineman from Baldwin Park (Calif.) Sierra Vista still loved his t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news