Oklahoma commit Raleek Brown: 'No more visits. I'm done.'
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - Raleek Brown recently visited Oklahoma for his first game in Norman and the five-star all-purpose back loved it.Brown loved it so much that the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news