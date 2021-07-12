Oklahoma commit Raleek Brown breaks down recruitment
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - All this talk that Raleek Brown could flip from Oklahoma to USC because of his recent visit to campus is a little overblown according to the top-rated all-purpose back in the 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news