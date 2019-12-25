The Early Signing Period is in the rear-view mirror and over the next month, teams around the country will have to focus on filling those final couple of spots before National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Here is a breakdown of the top unsigned linebackers in the country. MORE: Top unsigned QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | OL | DL CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

EDGERRIN COOPER

Cooper decommitted from Oklahoma around Thanksgiving after giving his verbal commitment in June. Texas A&M hosted him for an official visit and the Aggies could have some momentum here. Texas, Alabama, and Utah are all poking around and could jump into the mix in a more serious way once the dead period is over.

Vanderbilt thought they had Curtis locked in for this class but he decided to wait to pull the trigger on signing. With plenty of time before the February signing period there are a number of schools trying to woo the Tennessee native. Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Virginia are trying to get him on campus. Curtis could be a great late addition for one of these teams.

Kansas has held a commitment from Scott since August, when he chose the Jayhawks over USC, Texas, LSU, and a few others. Oregon is still a possibility for an official visit in January and SMU could get one as well. Nebraska and Arkansas have been mentioned as potential official visit destinations too before he signs in February.

Houston is a bit of an unknown right now but his interests mostly lie within the Pac-12. USC, Arizona State, and a few others have caught his eye. The one that is unlike the rest is Maryland. The Terps have shown a lot of interest in Houston but there are no plans of an official visit just yet. Houston will have plans laid out for January once the dead period is over.