Like always, there will be some fireworks this week with National Signing Day coming Wednesday. Some high-profile prospects will announce their decisions, and some who have been committed to a program will flip and sign with another. Who could that be this week? We take a look at five prospects from different parts of the country that you might want to follow in the coming days.

Bell committed to UNLV a couple of weeks ago, but over the weekend, the California defensive end took a last minute official visit to Washington State. The Cougars now have to be considered a true threat to the Rebels. When Bell committed to UNLV, it was coming off the visit to Las Vegas, so if history repeats itself, this three-star could end up in Pullman.

Tracking the recruitment of Burch, the five-star defensive lineman in South Carolina has been tough. He has done about half a dozen interviews over the past year, he has been extremely guarded about his recruitment, and after not signing December, he has had many guessing on just where he ends up. He committed to South Carolina in mid-December, but the staffs at Georgia and LSU thought they had him that day too.

Burch quietly tripped to Baton Rouge a little over a week ago, but he was back in Columbia over the weekend. It seems likely that he sticks with the Gamecocks, but Ed Orgeron and the Tigers appear to still be in this late.

Jones is a huge Alabama fan, as is his family. He is from the Yellowhammer State, but the buzz around Jones for the last couple of months has been that he will not end up in Tuscaloosa. The program trending late is Oregon. Mario Cristobal and numerous Oregon coaches made an in-home to see Jones over the weekend and the whole family was was in Duck colors. Baylor made a run here too, and Georgia Tech was also involved, but if Jones does not sign with the Crimson Tide, then Oregon could be the choice.

Kaufman is still committed to Vanderbilt, but there is a lot of chatter around him signing with a school not located in Nashville Wednesday. If I was asked to bet on the Commodores or the field, I would take the field at this time.

Baylor, Florida State and Ole Miss are still very much under consideration, and the in-state school, LSU has stayed in contact as well. This one could still go a few different ways when the papers are signed later this week, but the odds of Kaufman staying with Vanderbilt look to be slim as we close in on Signing Day.