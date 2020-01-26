No. 1 prospect Korey Foreman commits to Clemson
Korey Foreman came. He saw. And he committed.Just another five-star pledge for Clemson and if Foreman’s ranking sticks through this recruiting cycle - and his commitment lasts for about the next ye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news