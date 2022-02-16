NFL Draft: Top 10 WRs heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the wide receivers.
1. Drake London, USC
It’s not an easy call at the top, but with his long frame and potential to be a Mike Evans-type player at the NFL level, London has the most upside.
2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Wilson is athletic, and he's very good at adjusting to the ball and making tough catches. He’s also a dangerous downfield threat.
3. Jameson Williams, Alabama
The knee injury in the title game is unfortunate because Williams was making a case for No. 1 here, but he shouldn't lose any of his dynamic speed.
4. Chris Olave, Ohio State
The best technician in the group, Olave does everything well and just needs to run a great time to surprise some ahead of him. He’s a sure first-rounder.
5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Another first-rounder, Burks has the upside to be on top of this list because he’s the most physical of the bunch.
6. Jahan Dotson, Penn State
I love Dotson, and his lack of size isn’t an issue for me, but he could slip to the second round because of it.
7. David Bell, Purdue
Bell just produces consistently and makes difficult catches look easy, but somehow he just doesn’t pop out as consistently as you’d like. But he will be a second-round steal.
8. John Metchie, Alabama
Like Williams, his late-season injury will be a question mark, but he could be coveted in the second round.
9. Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
Arguably the most dynamic and flashy of the receivers, his ability in the return game is beneficial as well.
10. George Pickens, Georgia
If he didn’t miss most of last season with an injury he’d be battling for No. 1. He’s that good.