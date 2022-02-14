NFL Draft: Top 10 QBs heading into the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, starting with the quarterbacks.



1. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

He’s not No. 1 for many but, to me, he has the best combination of proven leadership, toughness, mobility and arm talent. Corral's injuries will be a question mark.

*****

2. Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Small hands are the knock on Pickett as he can fumble a bit but he looked solid at the Senior Bowl and his growth as a player has been phenomenal.

*****

3. Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is sliding on many lists but not mine. Yes, his footwork is shaky but he hangs in pocket, can make the throws and showed mobility and toughness this past season.

*****

4. Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis has a very good arm and amazing mobility but I worry about his ability to be consistently accurate and read defenses. But he’s my fourth first-round quarterback right now.

*****

5. Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong has size, he can move around a bit and he has a very good arm. The injury this past season will lead to questions but he could be a guy who rises during the draft process.

*****

6. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

This is where it starts to get very iffy for me. Ridder has a ton of experience and is mobile but he’s erratic at times with accuracy and I’m not in love with his arm.

*****

7. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

I like Zappe a lot better than most. That kind of production stepping up a level impressed me and he’s a gutsy player and a leader. I’d take a flier on him in the late second round.

*****

8. Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Eleby is accurate and has improved each season. You have to like the zip on his passes but can he handle pressure? And can he throw deep downfield?

*****

9. Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

Glass is a project of sorts as a tall and skinny quarterback with a live arm and mobility. The level of competition he faced is a question and he’s streaky but a good risk on the third day of the draft.

*****

10. Jack Coan, Notre Dame