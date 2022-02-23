 CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: Top 10 LBs heading into the NFL Combine
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-23 06:49:22 -0600') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 LBs heading into the NFL Combine

Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the linebackers.

*****

*****

1. Devin Lloyd, Utah  

The former safety can do it all, from covering in space to rushing the passer. He is easily my No. 1 here.

*****

2. Nakobe Dean, Georgia  

He’s undersized, but he can fly to the football and has great instincts.

*****

3. Channing Tindall, Georgia  

I have Tindall higher than almost everyone else. He closes on the ball faster than anyone in this draft.

*****

4. Christian Harris, Alabama

Harris was my No. 1 heading into the season and has shown flashes, but he could be a second-rounder now.

*****

5. Damone Clark, LSU  

He’s moving up many boards because he doesn’t miss tackles and can run things down.

*****

6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin  

He’s massive and athletic, but lacks in coverage. But he will test well.

*****

7. Chad Muma, Wyoming  

The small-school 'backer has impressive read and recognition skills.

*****

8. Brandon Smith, Penn State  

Smith is long and can cover a lot of ground. The success of Micah Parsons doesn’t hurt.

*****

9. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma  

He’s slid a bit, but he can certainly rush the passer.

*****

10. Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Williams makes a lot of plays in the backfield and is an intriguing third-round prospect.

