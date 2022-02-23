NFL Draft: Top 10 LBs heading into the NFL Combine

1. Devin Lloyd, Utah

The former safety can do it all, from covering in space to rushing the passer. He is easily my No. 1 here.

*****

2. Nakobe Dean, Georgia

He’s undersized, but he can fly to the football and has great instincts.

*****

3. Channing Tindall, Georgia

I have Tindall higher than almost everyone else. He closes on the ball faster than anyone in this draft.

*****

4. Christian Harris, Alabama

Harris was my No. 1 heading into the season and has shown flashes, but he could be a second-rounder now.

*****

5. Damone Clark, LSU

He’s moving up many boards because he doesn’t miss tackles and can run things down.

*****

6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

He’s massive and athletic, but lacks in coverage. But he will test well.

*****

7. Chad Muma, Wyoming

The small-school 'backer has impressive read and recognition skills.

*****

8. Brandon Smith, Penn State

Smith is long and can cover a lot of ground. The success of Micah Parsons doesn’t hurt.

*****

9. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

He’s slid a bit, but he can certainly rush the passer.

*****

10. Sam Williams, Ole Miss