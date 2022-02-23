NFL Draft: Top 10 LBs heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the linebackers.
*****
*****
1. Devin Lloyd, Utah
The former safety can do it all, from covering in space to rushing the passer. He is easily my No. 1 here.
*****
2. Nakobe Dean, Georgia
He’s undersized, but he can fly to the football and has great instincts.
*****
3. Channing Tindall, Georgia
I have Tindall higher than almost everyone else. He closes on the ball faster than anyone in this draft.
*****
4. Christian Harris, Alabama
Harris was my No. 1 heading into the season and has shown flashes, but he could be a second-rounder now.
*****
5. Damone Clark, LSU
He’s moving up many boards because he doesn’t miss tackles and can run things down.
*****
6. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
He’s massive and athletic, but lacks in coverage. But he will test well.
*****
7. Chad Muma, Wyoming
The small-school 'backer has impressive read and recognition skills.
*****
8. Brandon Smith, Penn State
Smith is long and can cover a lot of ground. The success of Micah Parsons doesn’t hurt.
*****
9. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
He’s slid a bit, but he can certainly rush the passer.
*****
10. Sam Williams, Ole Miss
Williams makes a lot of plays in the backfield and is an intriguing third-round prospect.