{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 06:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 LB prospects

Christian Harris
Christian Harris (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Mike Farrell's look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 continues with the linebackers.



*****

*****

1. Christian Harris, Alabama

Christian Harris
Christian Harris (AP Images)

Harris flies from sideline to sideline and is a huge hitter. Right now there is no one close to him.

2. Drake Jackson, USC

Drake Jackson (99)
Drake Jackson (99) (AP Images)

Jackson moved from edge to linebacker and is one of the best pure pass rushers from his position.

3. Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean (AP Images)

Dean is flying up the boards with his speed and ability to blitz.


4. Nik Bonitto, Okahoma

Another excellent pass rusher from the linebacker spot, Bonitto has been up and down so far.


5. Brandon Smith, Penn State

Brandon Smith (12)
Brandon Smith (12) (AP Images)

He’s long and athletic and his name is being brought up more and more.


6. Devin Lloyd, Utah

Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd (AP Image)

Lloyd could be the best secret in college football and is one of the best tacklers in the country.


7. Payton Wilson, NC State

Payton Wilson
Payton Wilson (AP Images)

Wilson is instinctive and continues to make good reads and solid plays in the backfield.


8. Ventrell Miller, Florida

Ventrell Miller (51)
Ventrell Miller (51) (AP Images)

Miller is more potential than anything right now as he’s inconsistent but he can flash and make big plays.


9. Edufuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Edufuan Ulofoshio (48)
Edufuan Ulofoshio (48) (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Washington isn’t good but he is, and he continues to make plays all over the field.


10. Nate Landman, Colorado

Nate Landman (53)
Nate Landman (53) (AP Images)

Landman is as solid as they get at his position and has good size.

