NFL Draft: Top 10 LB prospects
Mike Farrell's look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 continues with the linebackers.
*****
NFL DRAFT: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins | Top RB prospects | Top WR prospects | Top TE prospects | Top OL prospects | Top DT prospects | Top DE prospects
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Christian Harris, Alabama
Harris flies from sideline to sideline and is a huge hitter. Right now there is no one close to him.
2. Drake Jackson, USC
Jackson moved from edge to linebacker and is one of the best pure pass rushers from his position.
3. Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Dean is flying up the boards with his speed and ability to blitz.
4. Nik Bonitto, Okahoma
Another excellent pass rusher from the linebacker spot, Bonitto has been up and down so far.
5. Brandon Smith, Penn State
He’s long and athletic and his name is being brought up more and more.
6. Devin Lloyd, Utah
Lloyd could be the best secret in college football and is one of the best tacklers in the country.
7. Payton Wilson, NC State
Wilson is instinctive and continues to make good reads and solid plays in the backfield.
8. Ventrell Miller, Florida
Miller is more potential than anything right now as he’s inconsistent but he can flash and make big plays.
9. Edufuan Ulofoshio, Washington
Washington isn’t good but he is, and he continues to make plays all over the field.
10. Nate Landman, Colorado
Landman is as solid as they get at his position and has good size.