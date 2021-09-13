NFL Draft: Top 10 DT prospects as the season gets underway
With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the defensive tackles.
*****
*****
1. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Leal is scheme versatile and has pass-rushing moves as a potential interior lineman in the NFL.
*****
2. Jordan Davis, Georgia
Davis is moving in on Leal with his ability to chase as a 350-pounder.
*****
3. Tyler Davis, Clemson
Davis is an athletic chaser which is what the NFL wants and shoots the gap consistently.
*****
4. Jermayne Lole, Arizona State
A pocket pusher and run stuffer, Lole takes up a lot of attention.
*****
5. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
There is a little drop after Lole but Winfrey has second- or third-round potential.
*****
6. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
Garrett can make big plays but needs to be better against the run.
*****
7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Mathis' size is coveted but he’s mostly a run-stuffer.
*****
8. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame
Tagovailoa-Amosa is a little undersized, but is so quick off the snap.
*****
9. Keondre Coburn, Texas
Coburn has yet to reach his potential but his athleticism will show in testing.
*****
10. Chris Hinton, Michigan
Hinton has NFL bloodlines and is improving with each season.