 CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: Top 10 DT prospects as the season gets underway
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 12:34:18 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 DT prospects as the season gets underway

DeMarvin Leal
DeMarvin Leal (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the defensive tackles.

*****

NFL DRAFT: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins | Top RB prospects | Top WR prospects | Top TE prospects | Top OL prospects

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M   

Leal is scheme versatile and has pass-rushing moves as a potential interior lineman in the NFL.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

2. Jordan Davis, Georgia 

Davis is moving in on Leal with his ability to chase as a 350-pounder.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****  

3.  Tyler Davis, Clemson 

Davis is an athletic chaser which is what the NFL wants and shoots the gap consistently.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

4.  Jermayne Lole, Arizona State  

A pocket pusher and run stuffer, Lole takes up a lot of attention.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA STATE FANS AT DEVILSDIGEST.COM

*****  

5.  Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma  

There is a little drop after Lole but Winfrey has second- or third-round potential.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****  

6.  Haskell Garrett, Ohio State   

Garrett can make big plays but needs to be better against the run.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM

*****  

7.  Phidarian Mathis, Alabama  

Mathis' size is coveted but he’s mostly a run-stuffer.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****  

8.  Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame  

Tagovailoa-Amosa is a little undersized, but is so quick off the snap.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

*****  

9.  Keondre Coburn, Texas  

Coburn has yet to reach his potential but his athleticism will show in testing.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****  

10. Chris Hinton, Michigan

Hinton has NFL bloodlines and is improving with each season.


SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}