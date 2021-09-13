NFL Draft: Top 10 DT prospects as the season gets underway

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the defensive tackles.

1. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Leal is scheme versatile and has pass-rushing moves as a potential interior lineman in the NFL.

*****

2. Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis is moving in on Leal with his ability to chase as a 350-pounder.

*****

3. Tyler Davis, Clemson

Davis is an athletic chaser which is what the NFL wants and shoots the gap consistently.

*****

4. Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

A pocket pusher and run stuffer, Lole takes up a lot of attention.

*****

5. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

There is a little drop after Lole but Winfrey has second- or third-round potential.

*****

6. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Garrett can make big plays but needs to be better against the run.

*****

7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Mathis' size is coveted but he’s mostly a run-stuffer.

*****

8. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

Tagovailoa-Amosa is a little undersized, but is so quick off the snap.

*****

9. Keondre Coburn, Texas

Coburn has yet to reach his potential but his athleticism will show in testing.

*****

10. Chris Hinton, Michigan