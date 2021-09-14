 CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: Top 10 DE prospects as the season gets underway
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 09:03:58 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 DE prospects as the season gets underway

Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the defensive ends.


*****

NFL DRAFT: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins | Top RB prospects | Top WR prospects | Top TE prospects | Top OL prospects | Top DT prospects

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Despite missing the Ohio State game he’s at the top of everyone’s defensive end board and could be the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****  

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 

I have him higher than most as you won’t find a player who leads and hustles more. He has impressive length and athleticism.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM

*****  

3. George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a Big Ten beast. His draft positioning will come down to testing in the end.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PURDUE FANS AT GOLDANDBLACK.COM

*****  

4. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Enagbare is emerging as a guy NFL scouts are falling in love with

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

*****  

5. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati 

One of many Bearcat pro prospects, Sanders has a chance to be drafted early with his speed off the edge.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM

*****  

6. Ochaun Mathis, TCU 

TCU does an amazing job of developing NFL caliber talent and the NFL knows it. Mathis is another speed rusher with length.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TCU FANS AT PURPLEMENACE.COM

*****  

7. Brenton Cox, Florida 

Is Cox a linebacker or a rush end? It doesn’t matter because he is an excellent pass rusher and disrupter.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****  

8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Harrison's measurables will outweigh erratic film, just watch.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT SCARLETANDGRAYREPORT.COM

*****  

9. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Rising on some boards, Thomas is very physical and an effort guy who can win with power.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****

10. Nolan Smith, Georgia

Same as Cox, we don’t know what Smith is at the NFL level we just know he can chase the passer.



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}