{{ timeAgo('2022-02-22 10:51:40 -0600') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 DE heading into the NFL Combine

Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the defensive ends.


*****

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 

Arguably the biggest riser in the draft from the 2020 season to the 2021 season, Hutchinson in discussion as the No. 1 prospect overall with his motor and power.

*****

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The physical talents are unmatched and he shouldn’t slide past No. 4 or No. 5 but the questions about his love of football will get more abundant as we approach the draft.

*****

3. George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a powerhouse end who plays the run well and can push the tackle or beat him with speed.

*****  

4. David Ojabo, Michigan 

Ojabo is a very quick twitch athlete on the outside. He’s raw but won’t slide into the second round.

*****  

5. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The Georgia transfer had a great season and Senior Bowl week and is now a surefire first-rounder.

*****  

6. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

You hear different opinions on Enagbare from different scouts as some see him in the first round and others as a second-round value.

*****  

7. Arnold Ebikekie, Penn State

Ebiketie is a very athletic kid and stepped up his game after a transfer like Johnson did.

*****  

8. Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson has slid a bit and is a hybrid who could be a great value in the second round.

*****  

9. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

A big pass rusher with some interior skills, Thomas will be an absolute steal for someone.

*****  

10. Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Paschal is similar to Thomas and an excellent leader.


