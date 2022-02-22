NFL Draft: Top 10 DE heading into the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the defensive ends.



1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Arguably the biggest riser in the draft from the 2020 season to the 2021 season, Hutchinson in discussion as the No. 1 prospect overall with his motor and power.

*****

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The physical talents are unmatched and he shouldn’t slide past No. 4 or No. 5 but the questions about his love of football will get more abundant as we approach the draft.

*****

3. George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a powerhouse end who plays the run well and can push the tackle or beat him with speed.

*****

4. David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo is a very quick twitch athlete on the outside. He’s raw but won’t slide into the second round.

*****

5. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The Georgia transfer had a great season and Senior Bowl week and is now a surefire first-rounder.

*****

6. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

You hear different opinions on Enagbare from different scouts as some see him in the first round and others as a second-round value.

*****

7. Arnold Ebikekie, Penn State

Ebiketie is a very athletic kid and stepped up his game after a transfer like Johnson did.

*****

8. Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson has slid a bit and is a hybrid who could be a great value in the second round.

*****

9. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

A big pass rusher with some interior skills, Thomas will be an absolute steal for someone.

*****

10. Josh Paschal, Kentucky