NFL Draft: Top 10 DE heading into the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the defensive ends.
*****
*****
1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Arguably the biggest riser in the draft from the 2020 season to the 2021 season, Hutchinson in discussion as the No. 1 prospect overall with his motor and power.
*****
2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
The physical talents are unmatched and he shouldn’t slide past No. 4 or No. 5 but the questions about his love of football will get more abundant as we approach the draft.
*****
3. George Karlaftis, Purdue
Karlaftis is a powerhouse end who plays the run well and can push the tackle or beat him with speed.
*****
4. David Ojabo, Michigan
Ojabo is a very quick twitch athlete on the outside. He’s raw but won’t slide into the second round.
*****
5. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
The Georgia transfer had a great season and Senior Bowl week and is now a surefire first-rounder.
*****
6. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
You hear different opinions on Enagbare from different scouts as some see him in the first round and others as a second-round value.
*****
7. Arnold Ebikekie, Penn State
Ebiketie is a very athletic kid and stepped up his game after a transfer like Johnson did.
*****
8. Drake Jackson, USC
Jackson has slid a bit and is a hybrid who could be a great value in the second round.
*****
9. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
A big pass rusher with some interior skills, Thomas will be an absolute steal for someone.
*****
10. Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Paschal is similar to Thomas and an excellent leader.