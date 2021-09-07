 CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: The top RB prospects as the 2021 season begins
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 10:35:45 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: The top RB prospects as the 2021 season begins

Isaiah Spiller
Isaiah Spiller (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the college football season underway, let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and continue with the running backs.

1. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

There is no surefire No. 1 running back yet in this draft class like Najee Harris last year but Spiller, with his vision and ability to gain yards after contact, is tops for now.

2. Zonovan Knight, NC State

Knight is closing in on No. 1 and is just starting to gain national attention.

3. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall is extremely productive and can have big games. He can be bottled up at times, which is something he will need to work on.

4. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame 

Williams is not big but he is low to the ground and can churn out yards with his balance and ability to fall forward.

 5. Brian Robinson, Alabama 

Robinson is already rising on this list and could be the next first-round Alabama running back as he continues to bowl people over.

6. CJ Verdell, Oregon

Verdell is shifty, elusive and is coming off a season he wasn’t happy with so he should have a monster year.

7. Eric Gray, Oklahoma   

The Tennessee transfer is decisive and gets skinny when needed to find the smallest holes.

8. Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota 

Ibrahim's season-ending injury is a disappointment as we saw what he can do last season and against Ohio State.

9. Zamir White, Georgia 

I’m higher on White than others because his overall skillset is NFL caliber but sharing carries won’t help his stock.

10. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Ealy is as dynamic and explosive as anyone here and could be a nasty receiving threat in the NFL.


