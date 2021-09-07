NFL Draft: The top RB prospects as the 2021 season begins
With the college football season underway, let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and continue with the running backs.
*****
*****
1. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
There is no surefire No. 1 running back yet in this draft class like Najee Harris last year but Spiller, with his vision and ability to gain yards after contact, is tops for now.
*****
2. Zonovan Knight, NC State
Knight is closing in on No. 1 and is just starting to gain national attention.
*****
3. Breece Hall, Iowa State
Hall is extremely productive and can have big games. He can be bottled up at times, which is something he will need to work on.
*****
4. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
Williams is not big but he is low to the ground and can churn out yards with his balance and ability to fall forward.
*****
5. Brian Robinson, Alabama
Robinson is already rising on this list and could be the next first-round Alabama running back as he continues to bowl people over.
*****
6. CJ Verdell, Oregon
Verdell is shifty, elusive and is coming off a season he wasn’t happy with so he should have a monster year.
*****
7. Eric Gray, Oklahoma
The Tennessee transfer is decisive and gets skinny when needed to find the smallest holes.
*****
8. Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota
Ibrahim's season-ending injury is a disappointment as we saw what he can do last season and against Ohio State.
*****
9. Zamir White, Georgia
I’m higher on White than others because his overall skillset is NFL caliber but sharing carries won’t help his stock.
*****
10. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Ealy is as dynamic and explosive as anyone here and could be a nasty receiving threat in the NFL.