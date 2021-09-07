NFL Draft: The top RB prospects as the 2021 season begins

With the college football season underway, let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and continue with the running backs.

1. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

There is no surefire No. 1 running back yet in this draft class like Najee Harris last year but Spiller, with his vision and ability to gain yards after contact, is tops for now.

*****

2. Zonovan Knight, NC State

Knight is closing in on No. 1 and is just starting to gain national attention.

*****

3. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall is extremely productive and can have big games. He can be bottled up at times, which is something he will need to work on.

*****

4. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Williams is not big but he is low to the ground and can churn out yards with his balance and ability to fall forward.

*****

5. Brian Robinson, Alabama

Robinson is already rising on this list and could be the next first-round Alabama running back as he continues to bowl people over.

*****

6. CJ Verdell, Oregon

Verdell is shifty, elusive and is coming off a season he wasn’t happy with so he should have a monster year.

*****

7. Eric Gray, Oklahoma

The Tennessee transfer is decisive and gets skinny when needed to find the smallest holes.

*****

8. Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota

Ibrahim's season-ending injury is a disappointment as we saw what he can do last season and against Ohio State.

*****

9. Zamir White, Georgia

I’m higher on White than others because his overall skillset is NFL caliber but sharing carries won’t help his stock.

*****

10. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss