NFL Draft: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at Mike Farrell's top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and start with the quarterbacks.

1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Despite an up-and-down first game, Rattler still possesses the best combination of arm talent, feel and mobility for the NFL level.

*****

2. Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell had a horrible first game and was under duress constantly but he still has the arm and intangibles to be a high first-rounder.

*****

3. Kedon Slovis, USC

Slovis gets a lot of flack from fans as USC underachieves but watch his mechanics and how fluid he is when he’s on.

*****

4. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is a high-risk, high-reward prospect. If he cuts down on his turnovers he could easily rise to the top of this board.

*****

5. Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis has a great arm and can move. His ceiling is arguably as high as anyone in the draft.

*****

6. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder does some very bad things but when he does good things you shake your head about his potential.

*****

7. Carson Strong, Nevada

He could be the Group of Five guy scouts fall in love with after this season with his size, arm and touch.



*****

8. Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

He’s come so far and continues to get better. His mobility at his size is coveted.

*****

9. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

He doesn’t do anything great but his decision making and football sense is excellent and made for the NFL.

*****

10. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina