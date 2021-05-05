 CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: The top 10 four-stars selected in 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 09:00:09 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: The top 10 four-stars selected in 2021

Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the NFL Draft in the books we take a look at the top picks at each star level. We continue today with the top 10 four-star players selected.

*****

*****

1. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida  

Pitts was a four-star out of high school but not in our Rivals250. He wasn’t close to the athlete you see today.

*****

2. WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Chase was close to being a five-star and he just fell short. We felt he had this potential.

*****

3. OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Sewell was talked about as a five-star, but he struggled with speed rushers. That’s not an issue now.

*****

4. CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina  

Horn was a great athlete with bloodlines and he was in our Rivals250. But he played better than expected.

*****

5. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama   

Smith was thin but we didn’t care that much, as he was a top 50 recruit. But even we were surprised he won the Heisman.

*****

6. OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC  

Vera-Tucker was a bit raw, but he was aggressive and had great feet out of high school.

*****

7. QB Mac Jones, Alabama  

Most people think Jones was a three-star, but not here on Rivals. We liked him a lot.

*****

8. CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech  

Farley was a four-star athlete out of high school who played quarterback and defensive back.

*****

9. OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

I’m crediting Darrisaw as a four-star because he became that at prep school after a year of development out of high school.

*****

10. WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota  

Bateman was the rare four-star who left Georgia and had a great career with the Gophers.

