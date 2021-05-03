 CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: The top 10 five-stars drafted in 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 10:29:01 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: The top 10 five-stars drafted in 2021

Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the NFL Draft in the books we take a look at who were the top picks are each star level. We begin today with the top 10 five-stars selected.

*****

*****

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Back in 2018 when he was our No. 1 prospect we really didn’t have a doubt that he would eventually be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. He’s that good. The Jacksonville Jaguars had no decision to make.

*****

2. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama 

Waddle was a late five-star addition after an amazing week at the U.S. Army Bowl and he just kept getting better. Speed was the reason we loved him. The Miami Dolphins couldn’t pass on that speed at No. 6.

*****

3. CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Surtain was an easy choice as a five-star because of many things — bloodlines, size, speed, instincts — and it was no surprise to see him taken No. 9 by the Denver Broncos.

*****

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State  

As the No. 2 prospect to Lawrence back in 2018 we honestly expected him to be drafted No. 2 overall if he came out at the same time as Lawrence. As he slid, the Chicago Bears jumped up and landed him at No. 11 because of all those great traits we loved out of high school.

*****

5. LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons was scouted as a rush end for most of the process out of high school and we moved him to linebacker late. The Dallas Cowboys were happy his range and pass rushing skills were there for them at No. 12.

6. OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

This was one of the surprises of the first round as the Las Vegas Raiders took him at No. 17 when he was projected to be a second-round selection. As a top-five prospect in 2017 we figured him to eventually develop into a first-rounder with his size and light feet.

*****

7. DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

A top-six prospect in the 2017 class, Phillips took the transfer route from UCLA to Miami after concussion issues and landed at No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins. He has shown all the athleticism we saw at his size out of high school.

*****

8. RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Harris was the No. 1 prospect in 2017 for us because of his size and receiving ability and he was patient and took his time to dominate in college. The Pittsburgh Steelers had to have him at No. 24.

*****

9. CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Campbell was taken at the top of the second round and, as a big and athletic teammate of Surtain, he was still overshadowed. He’ll be joining a really exciting Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

*****

10. OT Walker Little, Stanford

Little didn’t have a ton of film at Stanford due to injury and opting out but the Jaguars loved him enough to take him in the second round and the film he does have is elite.


