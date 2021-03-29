CaliforniaPreps - NFL Draft: Many WR values

With the NFL Draft about a month away, national columnist Mike Farrell takes a look at some wide receivers who could provide major value depending on what round they are picked including two players who could be moving towards round one. *****

Tylan Wallace (USA TODAY)

1. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, second round

Tylan Wallace has been very productive at Oklahoma State when healthy as he put up 1,491 yards as a sophomore and has been over 900 yards each of the last two seasons despite missing time as a junior and the shortened season in 2020. He doesn't have great size but he adjusts to the ball well and is a downfield threat. He's the perfect slot for someone who needs a No. 2 or even No. 3 receiver.

2. Rondale Moore, Purdue, second round

Rondale Moore is an athletic freak as we saw from his Pro Day where he ran a sub 4.3 and a 42.5-inch vertical but he did measure shorter than his high school and Purdue listed size of 5-9. Despite checking in at 5-7, Moore is being compared to Tyreek Hill when it comes to size and speed. He's had some injury issues would could lead to a slip into round two and he's worth the risk.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, round three

If Amon-Ra St. Brown falls to round three he's an absolute steal to me because he's sudden, thick and sneaky strong. He gets in and out of his breaks so quickly he reminds me of Steve Smith who had a great NFL career despite being built like a running back. St. Brown had a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore and 7 touchdowns in 6 games in 2020 at USC.

4. Josh Palmer, Tennessee, round five

Josh Palmer is a name that is being bounced around NFL scouting rooms as a potential mid round steal who didn't have the quarterback play to reach his potential at Tennessee. He never had a 500-yard season in college but he's a big body who runs well (4.51 at Pro Day) and is worth a risk around round five.

5. Trevon Grimes, Florida, round five