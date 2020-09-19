CaliforniaPreps - Nevada lands wing Jalen Weaver

Nevada lands wing Jalen Weaver
One of the top wings in the West is off the board.
Colorado native Jalen Weaver who is playing his senior season at Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy tells Rivals.com that he has committed to play his college ball at Nevada.
"I choose Nevada because every year the are a winning program," said Weaver. "Both Coach (Craig) Neal and (Steve) Alford played pg at the nba level so I feel like I can really develop my game under them."
Weaver is an athletic and strong wing who can be used all around the perimeter. He slashes to the rim, is an excellent finisher in transition and has some playmaking ability for others. He is perhaps even more versatile on the defensive side of the ball where he can defend at least three positions.
His coach and trainer Julius Von Hanzlik
“Extremely excited and happy for Jalen Weaver," said Von Hanzlik. "I have worked with several guards that have played for Coach Alford. He let’s his guards play. Weaver adds not just an offensive dynamic to the team with his ability to make plays off the bounce and score it, but he also just made that team better defensively.”
Ranked the No. 40 small forward in the country, Weaver is the second member of Nevada's 2021 recruiting class. He joins three-star big man Nick Davidson.