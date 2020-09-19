CaliforniaPreps - Nevada lands wing Jalen Weaver

One of the top wings in the West is off the board.

Colorado native Jalen Weaver who is playing his senior season at Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy tells Rivals.com that he has committed to play his college ball at Nevada.



"I choose Nevada because every year the are a winning program," said Weaver. "Both Coach (Craig) Neal and (Steve) Alford played pg at the nba level so I feel like I can really develop my game under them."