CaliforniaPreps - National Signing Day: Five predictions for early period

Signing Day predictions are usually a stupid thing to do. But I’ve been doing them for more than 20 years, so why stop now? Here are five predictions for the Early Signing Period.

1. Korey Foreman and Maason Smith will choose separate programs.

Maason Smith (Sam Spiegelman)

We won’t know where Korey Foreman is headed until he announces on Jan. 2, but it’s very, very unlikely it’s going to be LSU and that’s where I think Smith ends up. In fact it appears the only way they will land together is if Maason Smith chooses Georgia, which would likely tip everyone off to Foreman’s choice of Georgia as well. That’s a long shot.

2. Oklahoma loads up.

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

The Sooners may only finish with three new additions this week but, if everything goes as expected, they will all be five-stars. I think RB Camar Wheaton, OL Tristan Leigh and OL Bryce Foster to end up at Oklahoma. The problem is that Wheaton is announcing next week, Foster is revealing his choice Friday and Leigh will announce Jan. 2. But I expect all of them to possibly sign this week, whether they keep it quiet or not. Savion Byrd could also be part of this class as well, which would be a bonus.

3. Alabama stays on top of the rankings.

Xavier Worthy

Even if Alabama doesn’t add anyone, and that’s highly unlikely, I still think the Crimson Tide have enough of a lead to hang on to the No. 1 spot in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings through the Early Signing Period. They could steal WR Xavier Worthy from Michigan, a few different prospects from LSU, pull out a win for Maason Smith or Tunmise Adeleye. But even if they don’t, I still have them too far ahead.

4. Georgia finishes third in the country.

Donovan Edwards (Rivals.com)

Georgia is now up to No. 4 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings and have finally reached the 20 commitment threshold, so from here on quality needs to be added to move up further. Georgia is involved with many high profile players including Foreman and Smith as well as LB Xavian Sorey, RB Donovan Edwards and DE Elijah Jeudy. The Bulldogs will get a few of them and jump up ahead of Oregon but stay behind Alabama and Ohio State. Georgia has won each of the last three recruiting titles.

5. Tunmise Adeleye will pick the Aggies

Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals.com)