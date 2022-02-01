National Signing Day Announcement Guide: Times for all the top prospects
Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the addition of the Early Signing Period. But just because only about 25 percent of prospects are still unsigned doesn't mean there won't be plenty of drama come Wednesday. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Date/Time: Tuesday
Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Utah
Signing Day Preview
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Date/Time: Wednesday, 9:00 a.m.
Schools in the mix: Florida (committed), Alabama
Jalen Farmer no longer under the radar for Alabama
Date/Time: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Schools in the mix: LSU, Oregon, Boston College
Date/Time: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Schools in the mix: TCU, Purdue, USC, Vanderbilt
USC enters the mix for Texas DT Connor Lingren
Date/Time: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Schools in the mix: Florida, Auburn, Clemson
Making the Case: Four-star DE Caden Story
Date/Time: Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.
Schools in the mix: Washington, Penn State
Polynesian Bowl: Predicting where top players will sign
Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Georgia (committed), Oregon, Florida
Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day
Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Florida, Auburn, LSU, Miami
Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day
Date/Time: Wednesday, 12 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida A&M
Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day
Date/Time: Wednesday, 12:40 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Oregon, Washington
Date/Time: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami
Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day
Date/Time: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Iowa State (committed), Oklahoma, Miami
UM pushing for teammates Moten, Thomas, and they may split up
Date/Time: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Miami
UM pushing for teammates Moten, Thomas, and they may split up
Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.
Schools in the mix: LSU, Alabama, Florida
National Signing Day: Programs in the spotlight
Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.
Schools in the mix: LSU, Alabama, Florida
National Signing Day: Programs in the spotlight
Date/Time: Wednesday, 2:00 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Kentucky, Illinois
Kentucky will host surprise official visitor this weekend
Date/Time: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Florida, LSU
Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day
Date/Time: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Texas, Clemson
Tuesdays with Gorney: Rivals250 commitment predictions
Date/Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Texas, Oklahoma
Making the Case: Five-star Devon Campbell
Date/Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Clemson
Storylines to follow heading into National Signing Day
Date/Time: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami
Surprise visitor could be in store for Canes
Date/Time: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Oregon, Miami, USC
Iuli debated waiting, now will announce Wed.
Date/Time: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, Florida, LSU
Making the Case: Five-star safety Jacoby Mathews
Date/Time: Wednesday
Schools in the mix: Miami, Auburn, Syracuse, Oregon
Anez Cooper hosts Cristobal, Salave'a for in-home, visiting UM this weekend
COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS
Committed to: Oklahoma State
OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM: Dotson pulls the trigger
Committed to: Oregon
Oregon gets re-commitment from four-star Jahlil Florence
DuckSportsAuthority.com: Four-star 2022 CB Jahlil Florence re-commits to Oregon
Committed to: TCU
Committed to: Florida