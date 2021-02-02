 CaliforniaPreps - National Signing Day Announcement Guide
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-02 19:35:28 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
East Coast Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.


*****

NSD PREVIEW: Farrell's predictions | Flip Watch | Five teams in the spotlight

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

When: Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. on Twitter

Finalists: Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss

Related coverage: Harsin contacts 4-star LB Trevin Wallace

When: Feb. 3 at 9:10 a.m.

Finalists: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon

Related coverage: Sting Factor: Avante Dickerson's decommitment from Minnesota

When: Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Finalists: Alabama, Oklahoma

Related coverage: NSD 2021: Mike Farrell's five predictions

When: Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

Finalists: Colorado, Michigan

Related coverage: Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Goes In-Depth On Michigan

When: Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Finalists: Penn State, Washington, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan State, Ole Miss

Related coverage: Minneapolis four-star Davon Townley breaks down his contenders

When: Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Finalists: USC, Ohio State

Related coverage: WATCH: Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis talks USC, Ohio State and final decision

When: Feb. 3 at 11:15 a.m. on Twitter and Instagram

Finalists: Michigan State, Kansas, Auburn, Ole Miss

Related coverage: Breaking down top WRs still available in 2021 class

When: Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram

Finalists: Auburn, North Carolina, LSU

Related coverage: Auburn contacts in-state DB, could offer soon

When: Feb. 3 at 2:00 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram

Finalists: Texas, Texas A&M

Related coverage: NSD Preview: Five teams in the spotlight

When: Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Georgia

Related coverage: Terrion Arnold's mind is made up

When: Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN

Finalists: Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Rutgers, USC, Tennessee

Related coverage: Rivals100 DT Tywone Malone goes in-depth on his final series of visits

When: Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Twitter

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Florida State

Related coverage: South-Central Spotlight: Predictions for NSD 2021

When: Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Twitter

Finalists: Texas, Washington

Related coverage: Sting Factor: David Abiara decommits from Notre Dame

When: Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram

Finalists: Notre Dame, LSU

Related coverage: South-Central Spotlight: Predictions for NSD 2021

When: Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. on Twitter

Finalists: Auburn, LSU, North Carolina

Related coverage: Three finalists for Florida DB Dontae Balfour

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}